Montclair schools close Monday due to possible threat

All schools in New Jersey's Montclair School District are closed Monday because of a security concern.

Authorities say administrators were made aware of a potential threat late Sunday. They contacted police and have been coordinating as appropriate. Officials declined to share specifics on the nature of the threat.

"I understand that this last-minute closure may cause inconvenience, but the safety of our students, staff, and entire school community is our highest priority," a letter from the superintendent said. "Please know that we are working collaboratively with law enforcement to monitor the situation and ensure the security of our schools."

Administrators pledged updates as they become available.