Interstate 80 sinkhole impacts New Jersey traffic during holiday week

A sinkhole on I-80 in New Jersey is causing delays and detours Thursday as crews work to plan repairs.

The sinkhole opened on Interstate 80 eastbound in Wharton in Morris County. The state Department of Transportation is warning motorists to expect delays through the area and to consider alternate routes.

"At approximately 7:45 a.m. today, Thursday, December 26, I-80 eastbound was closed after Exit 34 in Wharton, near mile post 34, due to a sinkhole in the right shoulder encroaching the right lane," NJDOT said in a statement.

The agency is working to design a repair, but in the meanwhile, drivers are being detoured onto Route 15/Wharton/Dover/Sparta.