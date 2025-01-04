Teen stabbed to death, 2 others injured in East Harlem

Three people were attacked Friday in East Harlem, including a 17-year-old male, who died from his injuries, according to the NYPD.

The incident happened shortly after 6 p.m. inside K-Street Food restaurant at 108th Street and 2nd Avenue which led to the NYPD finding three males with injuries, including the 17-year-old victim who had stab wounds to his chest and lower abdomen, police said.

He was taken to NYC Health + Hospital in Harlem where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

A 22-year-old man sustained stab wounds to his left arm and a 62-year-old man was slashed on the forehead, the NYPD said. Both men were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

It's unclear if the victims knew each other. The NYPD said the incident started as a verbal argument, that escalated to people being hit with chairs, before someone pulled a knife.

The investigation is going.