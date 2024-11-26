Man slashed on Bryant Park subway station platform during morning rush hour: NYPD

Police are searching for the person who slashed a man on a train platform at the 42nd St - Bryant Park subway station during the Tuesday morning rush hour, according to the NYPD.

The attack happened around 9 a.m. when the victim was slashed in the arm on the northbound M train platform following a verbal dispute, police said.

The Bryant Park station is located at West 42nd Street and Avenue of the Americas.

The 20-year-old victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he is in stable condition.

Police believe the suspect left the scene on a northbound M train. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.