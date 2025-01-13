2 die in violent Southern State Parkway wreck

Two people died in a single-vehicle crash on Long Island's Southern State Parkway late Sunday, and another two people were seriously injured, New York State Police said.

On Monday, State Police said it was about 11 p.m. the night before when a vehicle occupied by four people got into an accident in the eastbound lanes of the parkway near exit 30. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene; the other two are said to be seriously injured.

Footage from the scene showed the car flipped upside down, its body a mangled wreck.

It wasn't clear what caused the accident, and details on the victims weren't immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at (631) 756-3300.