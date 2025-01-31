Man sinking in chest-high mud rescued after dog wandered into former Long Island lake

A man trying to retrieve his dog that had wandered onto the mud of a former Long Island lake ended up getting stuck himself, police said, and needed to be rescued as he sank into the chest-high muck.

The 24-year-old man called 911 just after noon on Thursday, telling police he was lost while in Blydenburgh County Park in Smithtown, according to Suffolk County Police. He had gone out onto the mud of the former lake to get his dog, when he began to sink.

About half an hour later, officers with the Suffolk County Police Department's Aviation Section were able to spot the man from the air, and stayed put until officers on the ground could reach him, according to police.

Two officers trudged into the mud in an effort to pull the man to safety. After several minutes, they were able to pull the man, from Medford, to shore. He was put into a vehicle to warm him up and avoid hypothermia, police said.