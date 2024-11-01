Nassau County

Long Island pastor arrested, accused of sexual abuse: NCPD

By NBC New York Staff

NBC New York

A pastor at a Long Island church has been arrested over accusations he sexually abused an adult male victim, according to police.

Nassau County police allege Thomas Moriarty, 62, who is a pastor at the Holy Spirit Church in New Hyde Park sexually abused a 22-year-old victim.

The alleged incident occurred Oct. 26 at 12:30 a.m. in Oceanside.

Moriarty was charged with a count of forcible touching, police said.

NBC New York has reached out to Moriarty's church for comment.

Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or the Special Victims Squad at 516-573-4022. Police said callers can remain anonymous.

