Mayor Eric Adams announces new NYC Asylum Application Help Center

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the opening of a new Asylum Application Help Center, which hopes to offer thousands of asylum seekers assistance completing and filing asylum applications as they begin their new life in the United States.

The opening is happening in consultation with immigration legal service providers and with the initial pro-bono support of several law firms, the mayor's office said Tuesday. .

Many of the migrants that have arrived in New York City over the last year seeking shelter have not officially filled out their asylum applications, delaying their eligibility for work authorization, Adams' office has said.

Interested asylum seekers will have the opportunity to schedule one-on-one appointments at the application help center, where trained application assistants will answer questions. Experienced immigration lawyers will also be on site to supervise application assistants and provide guidance, and interpreters will be present to provide in-person language assistance as needed.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"The Asylum Application Help Center will assist the asylum seekers in New York City through the complex federal immigration process, bringing them one step closer to being eligible for work authorization and the ability to support themselves." - Mayor Eric Adams

The mayor's office has announced that the center will be opened in the coming weeks, and will operate Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the American Red Cross Greater New York headquarters in midtown Manhattan.

Additionally, the city has pledged to invest $5 million to continue supporting a range of legal providers, including Lutheran Social Services and African Services Committee. They will operate clinics for those without representation and will host information sessions at the American Red Cross headquarters.

New Yorkers interested in working at the Asylum Application Help Center are encouraged to apply here.