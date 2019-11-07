Federal agents raided a Long Island tech firm early Thursday amid concerns the company was selling Chinese-made equipment to the US military while claiming it had been manufactured in the U.S. (Published 16 minutes ago)

What to Know Federal agents raided a Long Island tech firm early Thursday, video shows

Investigators are concerned the firm was selling Chinese-made equipment to the US military while claiming it had been manufactured here

The alleged fraud is raising security concerns about the materials that wound up being used by the US Navy and other military branches

Federal agents raided a Long Island tech firm early Thursday amid concerns the company was selling Chinese-made equipment to the U.S. military while claiming it had been manufactured in the United States, law enforcement sources tell NBC 4.

The alleged fraud is raising security concerns about the materials that wound up being used by the US Navy and other military branches. It comes amid a tense standoff between the U.S. and Chinese governments over whether Chinese equipment from state-linked enterprises should be in sensitive U.S. networks and facilities.

FBI, Customs, IRS and other agents with various inspector general offices were seen executing a search warrant at the headquarters of Aventura Technologies headquartered in Commack. Earlier in the day, six current and former executives and employees were arrested. They are expected to appear in federal court in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon.

U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue and various agency heads are expected to detail the charges at a news conference. These arrests this morning come amid ongoing concerns about Chinese economic espionage and theft of trade secrets. Some of the equipment sold was surveillance and security related technology sold to both United States government agencies and private customers.

The raid on Long Island involves dozens of investigators as containers of equipment need to be hauled away for examination. Trucks and other law enforcement vehicles could be seen as the search continues at Aventura.

A call to the company for comment was not immediately returned. The 20-year-old firm describes itself as a specialist in security technology, offering everything from X-ray scanners and turnstiles to license plate recognition software and system architecture services.