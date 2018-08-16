Law enforcement sources say they have made one of the largest counterfeit busts in New York City history. Marc Santia reports. (Published 35 minutes ago)

What to Know Dozens of people face charges in connection with one of the city's biggest counterfeit goods busts ever

The scheme affected thousands of people across the tri-state area, the sources said

Additional details are expected later Thursday

Authorities have arrested more than two dozen people in connection with one of the largest counterfeit goods takedowns in New York City's history, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell News 4.

The scheme, the exact value of which wasn't clear, involved fake luxury items and affected thousands of people across the tri-state area, the sources say.

Homeland Security Investigations agents carried out the arrests in various locations and are expected to describe the case in detail later Thursday.

