Dozens Charged in Sweeping NYC Counterfeits Goods Bust, One of the Largest in City's History: Sources - NBC New York
UPDATED: 
'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin Dead at 76
logo_nyc_2x
I-Team InvestigationsI-Team
MORE INVESTIGATIONS, MORE ANSWERS

SEND TIPS866-news244

Dozens Charged in Sweeping NYC Counterfeits Goods Bust, One of the Largest in City's History: Sources

By Marc Santia and Jonathan Dienst

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Authorities Make Huge NYC Counterfeit Bust

    Law enforcement sources say they have made one of the largest counterfeit busts in New York City history. Marc Santia reports. (Published 35 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • Dozens of people face charges in connection with one of the city's biggest counterfeit goods busts ever

    • The scheme affected thousands of people across the tri-state area, the sources said

    • Additional details are expected later Thursday

    Authorities have arrested more than two dozen people in connection with one of the largest counterfeit goods takedowns in New York City's history, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell News 4.

    The scheme, the exact value of which wasn't clear, involved fake luxury items and affected thousands of people across the tri-state area, the sources say.

    Homeland Security Investigations agents carried out the arrests in various locations and are expected to describe the case in detail later Thursday. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us