Jimmy Fallon

Where Is Jimmy Fallon From? Where Did Jimmy Fallon Grow Up? Fans Want to Know

Jimmy Fallon is from Brooklyn, but he grew up further north in Saugerties - a New Yorker through and through, either way

NBCUniversal, Inc.

"Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon may have made his bones in comedy in Los Angeles, but he's a New York guy through and through.

Fallon, host of the "Tonight Show" since 2014, does his show from 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. And that's where he got his start too.

He's in the news again Tuesday for his new bilingual children's book, "Con Pollo," written with Jennifer Lopez. (Fallon is an accomplished author of kids' books when he's not hosting on TV, having written a number of best-sellers.)

Where Is Jimmy Fallon From?

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Fallon hails from Brooklyn's Bay Ridge neighborhood, having been born there in Sept. 1974.

(Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and actress Lorraine Bracco also call Bay Ridge home, among many other notables.)

It's about 10 miles, as the crow flies, from Bay Ridge to 30 Rock, though in New York City's notorious traffic, that journey can take an hour or more.

Where Did Jimmy Fallon Grow Up?

Jimmy Fallon may come from Brooklyn, but he spent his childhood in perhaps calmer pastures, in the Ulster County town of Saugerties.

Saugerties is about 120 miles north of Bay Ridge, though it might as well be another world for a young man from Brooklyn.

(His sister once told Vanity Fair they had an "idyllic" childhood in the country.)

More Fallon

April Fools Apr 2

Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Swap Shows for April Fools' Day Prank

NHL Playoffs Jun 9

WATCH: Jimmy Fallon Hilariously Attempts to Down Hot Dog, Beer at Rangers Game

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Jimmy Fallon
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us