Where Is Jimmy Fallon From? Where Did Jimmy Fallon Grow Up? Fans Want to Know

"Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon may have made his bones in comedy in Los Angeles, but he's a New York guy through and through.

Fallon, host of the "Tonight Show" since 2014, does his show from 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. And that's where he got his start too.

He's in the news again Tuesday for his new bilingual children's book, "Con Pollo," written with Jennifer Lopez. (Fallon is an accomplished author of kids' books when he's not hosting on TV, having written a number of best-sellers.)

Where Is Jimmy Fallon From?

Fallon hails from Brooklyn's Bay Ridge neighborhood, having been born there in Sept. 1974.

(Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and actress Lorraine Bracco also call Bay Ridge home, among many other notables.)

It's about 10 miles, as the crow flies, from Bay Ridge to 30 Rock, though in New York City's notorious traffic, that journey can take an hour or more.

Where Did Jimmy Fallon Grow Up?

Jimmy Fallon may come from Brooklyn, but he spent his childhood in perhaps calmer pastures, in the Ulster County town of Saugerties.

Saugerties is about 120 miles north of Bay Ridge, though it might as well be another world for a young man from Brooklyn.

(His sister once told Vanity Fair they had an "idyllic" childhood in the country.)