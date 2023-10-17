What celebs will be running in the 2023 NYC Marathon? Check out the list of names

Stars, they're just like us — except these ones run marathons.

For those not running in this year's TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 5, there are some big names to keep an eye out for during the Sunday race. The list includes TV stars, former athletes, YouTube creators and a member of the TODAY show family.

Correspondent Sheinelle Jones will be running her first NYC Marathon to celebrate her 45th birthday, according to the New York Road Runner's website. She said she's doing the 26.2-mile race to show she can "still do hard things."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

There are multiple TV stars and actors who will be joining her in the race as well. MTV's Nev Schulman, who hosts the show "Catfish," will be running his seventh NYC marathon, but it will be his first as a guide runner for a visually impaired athlete.

Matt James of "The Bachelor" as well as Zac Clark and Joe Amabile of "The Bachelorette" will be running as well. Actor Luke MacFarlane, from Apple+ show "Platonic" and 2022 film "Bros," will run for the first time alongside his partner and his sister-in-law, who lost their brother to diabetes complications in 2016 — a poignant way to kick off National Diabetes Awareness Month in November.

Television personalities Amy Robach and T.J Holmes, former hosts of "Good Morning America" before their romance scandal came to light in 2022, will be running.

From the sports world, Stanley Cup champion Zdeno Chara and Olympic bobsled gold medalist Steve Mesler will be running. Samantha Judge and Emily Rizzo, wives of Yankees stars Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo, are participants as well.

Other participants include Grammy and Tony Award winner Patina Miller; YouTube star Casey Neistat; actress and singer Laura Dreyfuss; and singer/songwriter Harry Hudson.

Many of the stars are running to support different charities.