Warped Tour 2025: Simple Plan, Bowling for Soup among first bands announced

Can't wait for the summer and the Warped Tour? Organizers for the music festival gave a first look at just a few of the performers scheduled, and it's a bit of a throwback to the late 1990s/early 2000s.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Warped Tour, there will be three two-day festivals across the U.S. in June, July and November. The first will take place June 14-15 in Washington, D.C.; the second will be in Long Beach, California, on July 26-27; and the final one will be in Orlando, Florida, on Nov. 15-16.

On Monday, the festival announced just a few of the bands that will be performing at the concerts. Among the six acts announced so far, Bowling for Soup and Simple Plan may be the most notable for alt-rock fans from Warped Tour's glory days.

Both bands will be performing at the D.C. and Long Beach shows, though neither will be making to Orlando — or at least were not on the announced list. Dance Hall Crashers, Chandler Leighton, Miss May I and Pennywise were also announced, with the latter three the only announced Orlando performers thus far.

There are said to be anywhere from 70-100 bands lined up to perform, according to Variety. There will be new acts revealed each day through Feb. 26, as part of the lineup's rollout, being called "30 Days of Warped."

According to the music festival's website, the first two shows are already sold out, but there were still tickets available for the Orlando shows.

The first Warped Tour was held in 1995, and continued every year through 2019.