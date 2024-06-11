Tribeca

'De Niro Con' pays homage to award-winning actor Robert De Niro

. To celebrate his 80th birthday and commemorate his lifelong accomplishments, "De Niro Con" will be taking place from June 14 through June 16 at Spring Studios NYC.

  • A new experience at this year's Tribeca Film Festival honors one of its co-founders.
  • This year’s edition honors iconic actor Robert De Niro who, with Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff, co-founded the Festival in 2002 to revitalize Lower Manhattan after 9/11.
A new experience at this year's Tribeca Film Festival honors one of its co-founders.

This year’s edition honors iconic actor Robert De Niro who, with Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff, co-founded the Festival in 2002 to revitalize Lower Manhattan after 9/11. To celebrate his 80th birthday and commemorate his lifelong accomplishments, “De Niro Con” will be taking place from June 14 through June 16 at Spring Studios NYC. It will feature all things De Niro including special appearances by his collaborators and other icons in the industry, film screenings, live music, and interactive activations. 

A highlight of this tribute is the unique experience “De Niro Is an Icon: An Exhibit & Immersive Film,” open from June 6 through June 16.  

The immersive 360° original short film “De Niro, New York,” debuting at the Tribeca Festival this year, uses hundreds of samples to put in direct conversation characters from over 40 films from De Niro’s cinematic career, creating an exhaustive portrait of the artist.

“We got De Niro over five decades,” Jay Rinsky, the film’s producer, told NBC New York. Focusing on films set in the Big Apple, he added, “De Niro is also so New York.”

The impressiveness of the film is magnified through its display using cutting-edge technology by the Institute of Sound and Music in Berlin: the Hexadome. With 6 cinema screens, laser projectors, and 52 channels of sound, the viewer is seamlessly teleported to the De Niro world. 

Surrounding this installation, a detailed, career-spanning exhibit brings De Niro’s work to life. It features over 300 items encompassing annotated scripts, photographs, storyboards, costumes, and never-before-seen objects from the archives.

The 2024 Tribeca Festival opened Wednesday and will continue to showcase an array of films and documentaries as well as offer other cultural programming such as panel discussions and workshops until June 16. 

NBC New York and Telemundo 47 are signature media sponsors of the Tribeca Festival.

