Times Square Alliance, Playbill announce all-star line up for ‘Pride in Times Square'

A massive line-up boasting more than 200 artists takes over Times Square this Pride weekend as part of a spectacular two-day festival.

Playbill Magazine and the Time Square Alliance announced their "Pride in Times Square" collaboration on a celebration of Pride at the Crossroads of the World. Together, the groups will host a series of free events Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend's festivities include Broadway productions, Pride Piano Bar sessions, live DJ sets, a Drag Pride celebration, and the return of last year’s "The Big Broadway Disco."

A new addition to the event line up this year is the "Anthems of Pride" concert. Hosted by award-winning actor and singer Tituss Burgess, the show will feature cast members from over 20 long-running classics and new smash-hit productions.

Then, on Sunday, the Playbill Pride Float returns to the NYC Pride March, supporting their partner Heritage of Pride. The Pride March participation helps to round out a weekend of diversity, equity, education, and celebration.

Attendees can also enjoy: