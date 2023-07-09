The Upright Citizens Brigade is coming back to New York after 3 years

What do they say? Tragedy plus time equals comedy.

Following a tumultuous few years of back-to-back closings of its Chelsea, East Village, and finally Hell's Kitchen locations between 2017 and 2020, a new area for the Upright Citizen's Bridge is about to begin.

After shuttering its doors for three years ago, one of New York City's most notable improve venues is making a grand return. UCB is reopening under new leadership, and in a new location: 242 East 14th Street off Second Avenue.

Vulture reported that the new space will feature a small hangout/performance ground floor and a mezzanine-level bar, with the main 130-seat theatre space residing in the basement.

Michael Hartney, one of UCB's artistic directors, revealed in an interview with Vulture that they are planning on resuming performances in the fall of 2023. Auditions for the Harold improv-comedy team, the Maude sketch-comedy team and the Betty character-comedy team will begin in August.

UCB was founded in 1999 by comedians Matt Besser, Amy Poehler, Ian Roberts and Matt Walsh, and taught long-form improv, sketch, writing, and various other comedy skills. In March 2022, it was bought out by Mike McAvoy (former owner of the Onion) and Jimmy Miller, and they in turn have acquired this brand new location that will debut this fall.

You can learn more about classes at the Upright Citizens Brigade here.