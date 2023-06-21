Start Pride weekend early with ‘Transmission,' New York City's first ever trans music festival

Trying to find a way to start your pride weekend celebrations early? Look no further than the Marsha P. Johnson State Park where, starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, New York's first ever trans music festival will be held.

"Transmission" is a first-of-its-kind celebration that seeks to spotlight the many contributions of the trans community. Attendees can enjoy an incredible line-up of musicians across genres, plus drag performances and community artists.

The list of performers include Cecilia Gentili, owner of Trans Equity, which is a nationally recognized consulting firm that works towards equity in the workplace and shepherding a new generation of changemakers.

Joining Gentili will be local stars including TV personalities Maya Margarita (from FX’s "Pose") and Arewa Basit (from MTV's "Are You The One?"), as well as MCs Joshua Allen & Tomas Matos (from Hulu’s "Fire Island").

The festival will pay tribute to the park's eponymous trans-rights activist Marsha P. Johnson, alongside current leaders of the movement. Proceeds from "Transmission" will be used to support NGOs like the Black Trans Liberation Kitchen and the Stonewall Foundation.

You can enjoy the festival from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and be a part of the historic celebration. More information can be found here.