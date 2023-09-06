New Jersey

Six Flags in NJ celebrates 30 years of Fright Fest with new haunted attractions

Check out eight heart-racing haunted houses, six terrifying scare zones, and four ghoulishly entertaining shows at Six Flags Great Adventure Fright Fest this fall

By Cherise Lynch

Fright Fest en NJ.
Six Flags Great Adventure

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey announces a line-up of events to celebrate 30 years of Fright Fest.

The line-up includes eight heart-racing haunted houses, six terrifying scare zones, and four ghoulishly entertaining shows.

“We are ready to bring nightmares to life with the most horror-ific Fright Fest in our 30-year history,” Six Flags Great Adventure Park President Brian Bacica said in a press release.

There are two new haunted houses that are inspired by the movies "The Conjuring" and "Saw X" set to open on Sept. 15.

The park will host Fright Fest preview nights on Sept. 8 and Sept. 9 for those who want an exclusive first look at all the new attractions.

Fright Fest haunted attractions will operate on Sept. 8-9, 15-17, 22-24, 29-30 and Oct. 1, 6-8, 12-15, 18-22 and 25-31.

The daytime is reserved for family-friendly Kids Boo Fest, featuring trick-or-treating in Cornstalk National Park, the Hunt for Boo, a live show called Witch’s Brew and fun-filled wagon rides.

Guests with young children are encouraged to exit the park at night because "festivities take a frightening turn."

Additionally, guests can enjoy a variety of drink and food options, visit the all-new "RIP" lounge and shop for the popular Fright Fest hoodies.

For more information on the park, the hours, and how to buy passes and tickets click here.

This article tagged under:

New Jerseythe sceneSix Flagsfun
