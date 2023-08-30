Major upgrades are coming to Six Flags Great Adventure to honor the park's 50th Anniversary.

The park located in Jackson, New Jersey opened up in 1974 and has been providing fun for millions of people throughout the years but next year guests should prepare for new rides and unique attractions.

One of the new upgrades to the park is THE FLASH: Vertical Velocity coaster. It's the first super boomerang coaster to open in North America. This ride will rush you forward and backward at nearly 60 miles per hour through a 180-degree twisted drop and zero-G roll, then it will change direction and you will speed off backward.

Additionally, safari off-road adventures are set to return and guests will be able to experience a personalized guided tour through the 450-acre safari.

If you don't want your safari experience to end, the park will offer an authentic African lodging experience at the new Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa. Guests will be able to stay at the park overnight and enjoy the ultra-luxurious “glamping” tents, spa services and exclusive dining all while being immersed in the wildlife.

Credit: Six Flags Great Adventure

The park is also planning to upgrade two original park favorites, the log flume and the iconic big wheel.

“With our largest park investment in almost two decades, we are excited to offer guests of all ages compelling new experiences that make Six Flags Great Adventure the most popular theme park experience in the Northeast during our 50th Anniversary Celebration," said Six Flags Great Adventure President Brian Bacica in a press release.

For information about season passes, tickets and more click here.

