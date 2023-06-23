NYC Pride Weekend: Already know about the parade? Here's what else is happening

As Pride Month comes to an end, there’s still plenty that New York has to offer in its final weekend.

While everyone knows about the Pride March happening Sunday afternoon, there's countless additional events to check out throughout the weekend. Here’s a list of other gems to get involved with to show your pride:

Dance the Night Away!

This Friday, you can enjoy New York’s only major female- and queer-led music festival “LadyLand” in Greenpoint. Taking place at "Under the K Bridge," LadyLand is an intentionally inclusive space that highlights queer talent icons. You can buy tickets here. Stonewall Day 2023 : Launched in 2018 to commemorate the Stonewall Rebellion, Stonewall Day is happening this Friday at Hudson Yards. This year, the celebration will be headlined by Christina Aguilera and will feature Mila Jam, pop trio BETTY, and drag artist Marijea. You can learn more here.

: Launched in 2018 to commemorate the Stonewall Rebellion, Stonewall Day is happening this Friday at Hudson Yards. This year, the celebration will be headlined by Christina Aguilera and will feature Mila Jam, pop trio BETTY, and drag artist Marijea. You can learn more here. Broadway Silent Disco: Broadway Rave and Broadway for Arts Education are putting together the ultimate Broadway Silent Disco: A Broadway Rave for Pride in support of LGBTQ+ youth programs here in New York City and around the country. You can show your pride while dancing to your favorite show tunes with your friends and family. You can expect special drag queen headliner Jasmine Rice, surprise appearances by Broadway performers, and more!

Showcase your Stories:

FRIGID’s Queerly festival : Queerly is FRIGID New York’s annual artistic festival, striving for diversity on and off the stage. Their goal is to provide a space for queer artists who’ve rarely ever seen their stories told on stage. Some of the performances this weekend include Anna May Wong: Persona, Affirm This!, and The Real Black Swann Confessions of America’s First Black Drag Queen

: Queerly is FRIGID New York’s annual artistic festival, striving for diversity on and off the stage. Their goal is to provide a space for queer artists who’ve rarely ever seen their stories told on stage. Some of the performances this weekend include Anna May Wong: Persona, Affirm This!, and The Real Black Swann Confessions of America’s First Black Drag Queen Asi Soy!: Join Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles, the world’s first LGBTQIA+ mariachi group, as they present the sounds of Mexico through the queer Mexican-American lens on June 24 at the Lincoln Center.

Celebrate the Outdoors:

Manhattan West Woof Fest: Themed "Paws for Pride," this celebration is inclusive of both people and pets! Humans and canines alike can enjoy a live program of cabaret entertainment and activities that range from pet tarot readings to rainbow paw-dicures.

Food for Thought:

LIPS Broadway Brunch : One of the city’s longest-running drag brunches, it combines the magic of show tunes with the comfort of brunch food. You can expect to enjoy Broadway-themed entrees, endless cocktails and singalongs.

: One of the city’s longest-running drag brunches, it combines the magic of show tunes with the comfort of brunch food. You can expect to enjoy Broadway-themed entrees, endless cocktails and singalongs. Lucky Cheng’s: New York’s longest running drag Cabaret, Lucky Cheng’s iconic palace of divas serves a bottomless brunch all weekend. You can enjoy cartoon-inspired shows including Flower Power: a blossoming springtime spectacle this weekend.

Read the Revolution: