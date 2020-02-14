As Seen On
As seen on News 4
Shop the Show

Shop The Show: Award Season Trends

France Cannes Irrational Man Red Carpet
Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

Jury member Rossy de Palma poses for photographers on the red carpet at the screening of the film Irrational Man at the 68th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 15, 2015. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

" data-ellipsis="false">

NBC has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by NBC.

Style Expert Sydney Sadick stops by with easy ways to incorporate the red carpet trends into your everyday wardrobe.

Faux Fur Bag, $18.99
Bow Pants, $19.99
Bodysuit, $16.99
Earrings, $17.99
Biker Jacket, $39.89
Mules, $55.99
Polka Dot Dress, $28.99
High Boots, $28
Handbag, $39.99
Statement Sleeve Top, $18.99
Jeans, $30.99 & up
Snake Print Boot, $45
Fringe Earring, $36
Crossbody Bag, $19.99
Jumpsuit, $15.99
Sandals, $40.99
Earrings, $11.99
Acrylic Bag, $25.99

This article tagged under:

Shop the ShowAmazonNew York Livesara gorejacque reid
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us