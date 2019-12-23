Shop the Show: Subscription Boxes in Time for the Holidays

Kid Pik Box: https://www.kidpik.com/ Kids fashion subscription box for girls, sizes 4-16.

Bark Box: https://www.barkbox.com/ Monthly themed delivery of toys and treats, tailored to your dogs size and weight.

Book of the Month: https://www.bookofthemonth.com/ Five new titles to choose from each month so you’ll never be without new material.

Bespoke Post: https://www.bespokepost.com/ Box curated for men that’s Include different categories like accessories, clothing, kitchen tools and more.

Cloth and Paper. https://clothandpaper.com/ Subscription box is filled with thoughtfully designed items like notepads, stickers, envelopes, pens and more.



Sparkle Hustle & Grow: https://www.sparklehustlegrow.com/ Give your favorite female entrepreneur inspiration! It’s packed with 4-6 items like books, planners, tech items and chic office supplies. Monthly master classes included.