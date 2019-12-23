Shop the Show: Subscription Boxes in Time for the Holidays

Kid Pik Box: https://www.kidpik.com/ Kids fashion subscription box for girls, sizes 4-16.
Bark Box: https://www.barkbox.com/ Monthly themed delivery of toys and treats, tailored to your dogs size and weight.
Book of the Month: https://www.bookofthemonth.com/ Five new titles to choose from each month so you’ll never be without new material.
New York Live
Daily lifestyle show giving viewers the best in all things New York
Bespoke Post: https://www.bespokepost.com/ Box curated for men that’s Include different categories like accessories, clothing, kitchen tools and more.
Cloth and Paper. https://clothandpaper.com/ Subscription box is filled with thoughtfully designed items like notepads, stickers, envelopes, pens and more.
Sparkle Hustle & Grow: https://www.sparklehustlegrow.com/ Give your favorite female entrepreneur inspiration! It’s packed with 4-6 items like books, planners, tech items and chic office supplies. Monthly master classes included.