Shop the Show: Subscription Boxes in Time for the Holidays

Are you looking for a personalized gift that you can give in time for the holidays? Barbara Majeski has you covered! Check out subscription boxes from Kidpik, Bark Box, Book of the Month, Bespoke Post, Cloth and Paper and Sparkle Hustle Grow.

Kid Pik Box: https://www.kidpik.com/ Kids fashion subscription box for girls, sizes 4-16.

Bark Box: https://www.barkbox.com/ Monthly themed delivery of toys and treats, tailored to your dogs size and weight.

Book of the Month: https://www.bookofthemonth.com/ Five new titles to choose from each month so you’ll never be without new material.

Bespoke Post: https://www.bespokepost.com/ Box curated for men that’s Include different categories like accessories, clothing, kitchen tools and more.

Cloth and Paper. https://clothandpaper.com/ Subscription box is filled with thoughtfully designed items like notepads, stickers, envelopes, pens and more. 

Sparkle Hustle & Grow: https://www.sparklehustlegrow.com/ Give your favorite female entrepreneur inspiration! It’s packed with 4-6 items like books, planners, tech items and chic office supplies. Monthly master classes included.

