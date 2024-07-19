NJ restaurant setting record for having most tequila offerings — with more than 1,000

Looking for a new margarita spot? A restaurant in New Jersey may be the best place to go...ever.

Meximodo, which opened in Nov. 2023, says on its website that it will be designated by Guinness World Records as the bar and restaurant with the most varieties of agave spirits (a.k.a. tequila and mescal) available anywhere.

The Metuchen hotspot boasts more than 1,000 different kinds of tequila and mezcal at its bar, which is centered around a Day of the Dead mural. In the months before opening, the restaurant and bar says on its website that their mater mixologist, Carlos Ruiz, and the rest of the team toured Tequila, Mexico, in order to learn more about the tequila-making process.

Meximodo with be designated with the record in a celebration at 3:30 p.m. on July 24 — which just so happens to be National Tequila Day. The celebration will include giveaways and even a tequila sommelier to help patrons find which tequila or mescal would be right for them.