Broadway

Broadway

Agatha Christie's ‘The Mousetrap,' Longest-Running Play, Coming to Broadway Next Year

The West End production is considered to be the world's longest-running play

By NBC New York Staff

A beloved staple of the West End is headed to the Big Apple next year.

"The Mousetrap," from acclaimed mystery writer Agatha Christie, is headed to Broadway in 2023. The play's producers announced plans to bring the longstanding production to New York City audiences in the new year.

The classic "whodunnit," which has gone on to inspire countless works, is considered one of the world's longest-running plays. After opening on the West End in 1952, the production has run for seven decades.

Producers behind the show have not revealed a cast list or opening date, but the Broadway run will only be for "a limited engagement."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

According to the show's website, the Broadway production will borrow the last remaining prop from the original set: a mantelpiece clock.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Broadwayagatha christiethe mousetrap
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us