Agatha Christie's ‘The Mousetrap,' Longest-Running Play, Coming to Broadway Next Year

A beloved staple of the West End is headed to the Big Apple next year.

"The Mousetrap," from acclaimed mystery writer Agatha Christie, is headed to Broadway in 2023. The play's producers announced plans to bring the longstanding production to New York City audiences in the new year.

The classic "whodunnit," which has gone on to inspire countless works, is considered one of the world's longest-running plays. After opening on the West End in 1952, the production has run for seven decades.

Producers behind the show have not revealed a cast list or opening date, but the Broadway run will only be for "a limited engagement."

According to the show's website, the Broadway production will borrow the last remaining prop from the original set: a mantelpiece clock.