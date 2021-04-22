Nathan's Famous Brings Back 5-Cent Hot Dogs for First Time in More Than 100 Years

Nathan's Famous is bringing back 5-cent hot dogs to Coney Island -- just in time for its reopening, NY Eater reports.
Customers will now be able to pay the price 5-cent price for the well-known hot dogs for the first time in more than 100 years. Five cents is the original price for a Nathan's hot dog back in 1916. It now costs just under $5 for a Nathan's Famous hot dog.
How can you score the 1916-era price? Customers can now get that price again with the purchase of any regularly priced food item.
The special will be offered every Thursday night after 5 p.m.