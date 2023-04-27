Here's How to Watch 2023 Met Gala Celebrity Arrivals

The Met Gala, one of fashion’s most-anticipated events of the year, is upon us.

The exclusive star-studded fundraiser will draw tons of A-listers to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1 for an evening that is sure to be dripping in diamonds and high-fashion.

Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who has spearheaded the gala since 1995, announced Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, and Dua Lipa as her 2023 co-chairs.

From how to watch celebrity arrivals to a breakdown of this year’s theme, here’s what you need to know about the 2023 Met Gala.

How to watch celebrities arrive to the Met Gala

Celebrity arrivals is arguably the highlight of the evening, with fans – and the uninvited – hoping to catch a glimpse of celebs posing on the steps that lead into the venue.

For those who can’t see the arrivals in-person, New York Live's Sara Gore will have the latest on Met Gala arrivals, best and worst looks, celebrity interviews, and more beginning at 6 p.m. on the following streaming platforms:

Click here for more on where to stream NBC New York Live’s Met Gala coverage.

What is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala is a high-profile fundraiser event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The event usually marks the debut of the institute’s annual fashion exhibit.

Each year, the charity event rakes in “eight-figure sums,” Vogue says.

What is the Met Gala’s theme?

The year’s star-studded event is all about iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld and the dress code is “in honor of Karl.”

Andrew Bolton, the institute’s Wendy Yu Curator in Charge, will examine Lagerfeld’s work throughout the decades it spans. Lagerfeld worked with major brands such as Balmain and Chanel. Bolton’s curated exhibit will feature more than 150 pieces, with some being accompanied by Lagerfeld’s original sketches.