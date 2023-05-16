Malibu Barbie-Inspired Pop-Up Opens in NYC on Wednesday: What to Know

Malibu will meet the Big Apple soon -- all thanks to a one-of-a-kind Barbie pop-up cafe.

The Malibu Barbie Cafe: New York City will kick off on Wednesday, May 17 and run through Sept. 15, according to the Bucket Listers website.

The pop-up comes in time for the highly anticipated "Barbie" movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The café will transport guests to 1970s Malibu, California, complete with a Barbie-esque color scheme, beach motifs and retro décor. There will be immersive spaces and photo ops inspired the icon herself, Malibu Barbie. There will even be a life-size Barbie Box to show off your best pose in a Instagramable-worthy photo.

In a press release, Julie Freeland, the Senior Director of Location Based Entertainment at Mattel said, “At Mattel we are always looking for exciting, new ways to bring the Barbie experience to life. From the beach-loving décor to the menu, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to celebrate the iconic Barbie style, with nostalgic details fans will love.”

The cafe itself will be a fast-casual, family-friendly restaurant experience featuring, among other menu choices, Pacific Paradise Pancakes, West Coast Wave Wedge Salad and a California Dreamin' Club Sandwich. Desserts and a variety of drinks will also be available.

Prices will start at $35 for kids, $50 for adults -- with every ticket purchase including a reserved seat, guaranteed window of time to dine, and choice of entree and side item.

Those in Chicago can also experience a Malibu Barbie Café of their own. The restaurant there opens on June 7 and will be open seven days a week.

To purchase tickets for the Malibu Barbie Cafe experience, click here.