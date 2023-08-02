Here's how to rent Gwyneth Paltrow's guesthouse on Airbnb

Airbnb might just be the hottest destination this summer for the coolest getaways.
While fans are still reeling from the exclusive Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse experience last month, they now have a chance to live out the Goop lifestyle and reserve a stay at Gwyneth Paltrow's Montecito mansion.
The actress and entrepreneur announced via Instagram on Tuesday she is listing her "beautiful little guesthouse" in Santa Barbara, California, on Airbnb for a one-night stay in September for up to two guests.
But the guesthouse is anything but little!
The listing's photos showcase a wooden fireplace, a soaking bathtub, a basketball court, marble walls, and accents of wood and gold that accentuate the interior design.
"This is nestled right in nature so you can come and have a Zen moment with lots of light and fresh air," Paltrow said in the video.
The Goop-inspired experience comes with Paltrow's favorite products from the brand — which guests can also take home, a chef's dinner with Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuck in the wine room, and a guided meditation session.
"Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented. @airbnb had the brilliant idea of doing something to make the world a little less lonely, which is why I’m inviting you to come stay at my Montecito guesthouse for a night," Paltrow captioned her Instagram post.
"While we may begin as strangers, I hope we’ll find connections and commonalities over a delicious meal," she continued.
Booking for the guesthouse opens on Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. PST, or 1 p.m. EST. The home is available for one night on Sept. 9.
Paltrow and Falchuk purchased the property in 2016 for $4.9 million, according to the Daily Mail. The 14,00 square-foot home was completed after seven years of construction and has an Olympic-sized pool and a guesthouse.
The Santa Barbara town has been a popular getaway for Hollywood stars. Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Adam Levine and Jennifer Anniston are among celebrities who call Montecito home, the New York Times reported.