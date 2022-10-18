Stream for Screams: 2022 Halloween Movie Guide

The temperatures are dropping and the leaves are changing color. There is no better time to curl up with a warm cup of apple cider and a scary movie.

Here is a roundup of where to find some of the best Halloween content across Peacock, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and HBO Max.

Get in the spooky spirit with your favorite spooky movie or try something new…if you dare.

Joelle Garguilo chats with Jamie Lee Curtis & Kyle Richards about taking “Michael Myers” one last time in “Halloween Ends”.

Peacock

Halloween Ends

Halloween II & III

Casper

The Munsters (1964)

Frankenstein

Sabrina the Teenage Witch

Dracula

The Birds

Saw I - VII

Jigsaw

Sinister

Bride of Chucky

Krampus

They/Them

Insidious

The Visit

Don't Breath

BOO! A Madea Halloween

The Sixth Sense

The Blair Witch Project

The People Under the Stairs

Netflix

The Munsters (2022)

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Scream

Goosebumps

Hush

Insidious: Chapter 2

Fear Street

There's Somone Inside Your House

Disney Plus

Hocus Pocus 1 & 2

Under Wraps 1 & 2

Frankenweenie

Halloweentown I & II

Return to Halloweentown

Werewolf By Night

Twitches

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Collection

Girl vs. Monster

The Scream Team

Cruella

Into the Woods

Edward Scissorhands

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Hulu

Sinister II

The Exorcist

Trick

Prey

Winchester

Lantern's Lane

Antlers

Ghostbuster I & II

They Come Knocking

Monster House

Hellraiser

Nightmare Alley

Carved

Funhouse

Hotel Transylvania

HBO Max