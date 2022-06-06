2022 tony awards

Quick! Tony Awards' Student Rush Tickets Go on Sale Tuesday

Tickets go live June 7 at 10 a.m. for students with a valid student ID

By Liz McCarthy

Calling all Broadway fanatics.

The 75th Tony Awards is around the corner — June 12 at 8 p.m. — and special tickets for students go on sale just days ahead of the live show.

Rush tickets will be available to students on June 7 at 10 a.m. at the Radio City box office. Students must present a valid student photo ID to purchase.

This year's field of nominees includes "A Strange Loop," "MJ," "Take Me Out," "Six," "Mr. Saturday Night," and more.

"West Side Story" film and stage star Ariana DeBose is set to host.

Tickets will be $250 with a $6 facility fee. Don't miss out!

