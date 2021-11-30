WNBC

‘PS 103 Ensemble Stars' Win the NBC 4 Star Choir Contest

Kelly Clarkson announced the winners on her show Tuesday - and donated $10,000 to the school

PS 103 Ensemble Stars choir
The Kelly Clarkson Show

The “PS 103 Ensemble Stars” student chorus was selected as this year's winner of the NBC 4 New York “Star Choir” contest.

Kelly Clarkson announced the winners during Tuesday's episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Clarkson personally donated $5,000 to the program in honor of their win, which her show matched.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The choir's performance will air during Wednesday’s “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” broadcast, starting at 7 p.m. on WNBC.

PS 103, in the North Bronx, beat out nearly 60 other choirs to win this year's contest.  

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

WNBCstar choir
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us