‘PS 103 Ensemble Stars' Win the NBC 4 Star Choir Contest

The “PS 103 Ensemble Stars” student chorus was selected as this year's winner of the NBC 4 New York “Star Choir” contest.

Kelly Clarkson announced the winners during Tuesday's episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Clarkson personally donated $5,000 to the program in honor of their win, which her show matched.

The choir's performance will air during Wednesday’s “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” broadcast, starting at 7 p.m. on WNBC.

PS 103, in the North Bronx, beat out nearly 60 other choirs to win this year's contest.