Pearls, Shades And Chains: How Celebs Honored Karl Lagerfeld at The 2023 Met Gala

Pearls, chains and trains took over the carpet Monday evening at the 2023 Met Gala.

Hundreds of celebrities donned show-stopping looks to honor iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The dress code, “in honor of Karl,” celebrated the late designer’s “rich trove of materials, eras, and aesthetics,” according to Vogue.

Lagerfeld was known for his infamous use of black and white, layered pearls, chains, and tweed. He was also known for his iconic personal style - a pony tail and dark sunglasses.

Andrew Bolton, the Met's Wendy Yu Curator in Charge, picked more than 150 pieces from Lagerfeld's decades-long career and collaborations with some of the biggest fashion houses that include Chanel, Balmain and Fendi.

From Doja Cat and Nicole Kidman to Naomi Campbell and Usher, here's how celeb attendees interpreted the night's theme and honored Lagerfeld on the Met Gala carpet.

It wouldn't be the Met Gala without embellishments, pearls and bling

Doja Cat attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Lizzo attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Amanda Seyfried attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Michaela Coel attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Brian Tyree Henry attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Trains were an early theme at the 2023 Met Gala

Nicole Kidman attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

Rita Ora attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Phoebe Bridgers and Emily Ratajkowski attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

These celebs paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld's iconic dark shades

Jackson Wang attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

La La Anthony attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)