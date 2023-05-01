Pearls, Shades And Chains: How Celebs Honored Karl Lagerfeld at The 2023 Met Gala

Hundreds of celebrities donned show-stopping looks to honor iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The dress code, “in honor of Karl,” celebrated the late designer’s “rich trove of materials, eras, and aesthetics,” according to Vogue.
Lagerfeld was known for his infamous use of black and white, layered pearls, chains, and tweed. He was also known for his iconic personal style - a pony tail and dark sunglasses.
Andrew Bolton, the Met's Wendy Yu Curator in Charge, picked more than 150 pieces from Lagerfeld's decades-long career and collaborations with some of the biggest fashion houses that include Chanel, Balmain and Fendi.
From Doja Cat and Nicole Kidman to Naomi Campbell and Usher, here's how celeb attendees interpreted the night's theme and honored Lagerfeld on the Met Gala carpet.
