Coronavirus

Let Them Entertain You: Artists Put on Free Concerts, Classes for the Virus-Bound

696411025CO00012_Celebritie
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Singers, dancers, actors and comics are all stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak too, so many of them are taking to social media to offer free classes and entertainment and boost spirits in these trying times.

Here's a sampling of what's available as of the morning of March 18. Some of these are one-day only, some of them look to be scheduled as ongoing events.

If you are an artist planning to offer free online performances or classes, or represent one who does, drop us a line at tips@nbcnewyork.com to be added to this list.

DANCE CLASSES WITH DEBBIE ALLEN

92ND STREET Y

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Coronavirus Outbreak 2 hours ago

NYC Braces for Possible Shelter-in-Place; Death Toll Hits Double Digits

Coronavirus 17 hours ago

Hoboken Mayor Asks Entire City to Self-Isolate, Restricts Public Crowds to 5 or Less

The 92Y is streaming a wide variety of online classes and concerts on its website and its social media channels, including mezzo-soprano Fleur Barron on Wednesday.

MET OPERA

The Met Opera is streaming performances nightly - to such enthusiastic demand that it has had to increase server capacity.

JOHN LEGEND / #TOGETHERATHOME

You've got a piano, a bathrobe and some Grammys laying around - why not have a concert while your supermodel wife sits on said piano?

Artists connected to the Global Citizen festival are hosting virtual concerts daily on Instagram using the hashtag #TogetherAtHome. Coldplay's Chris Martin was Monday, Legend was Tuesday, and while nothing is confirmed, he suggested singers Miguel and Charlie Puth might put shows on Wednesday.

BARRY'S BOOTCAMP

No reason to get flabby while quarantined. There are free exercise classes on offer!

ONLINE COMICS CLASSES

Artist Will Sliney, who draws things like Star Wars and Spider-Man for Marvel, is hosting free online comics drawing classes on his YouTube channel.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us