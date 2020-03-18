Let Them Entertain You: Artists Put on Free Concerts, Classes for the Virus-Bound

Singers, dancers, actors and comics are all stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak too, so many of them are taking to social media to offer free classes and entertainment and boost spirits in these trying times.

Here's a sampling of what's available as of the morning of March 18. Some of these are one-day only, some of them look to be scheduled as ongoing events.

If you are an artist planning to offer free online performances or classes, or represent one who does, drop us a line at tips@nbcnewyork.com to be added to this list.

DANCE CLASSES WITH DEBBIE ALLEN

FREE DANCE CLASS TOMORROW! Tune in to my Instagram Live on Wednesday at 1pm PST/4pm EST and lets get those bodies moving! All are welcome. Spread the word. See you on the dance floor.💋✨ @officialdadance pic.twitter.com/C3DUEoX7Hh — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) March 17, 2020

92ND STREET Y

The 92Y is streaming a wide variety of online classes and concerts on its website and its social media channels, including mezzo-soprano Fleur Barron on Wednesday.

MET OPERA

The Met Opera is streaming performances nightly - to such enthusiastic demand that it has had to increase server capacity.

1/ The Met’s series of free opera streams continues tonight with Puccini’s La Bohème, starring @angelagheorghiu and Ramón Vargas, with @NicolaLuisotti on the podium.

Watch: https://t.co/TU9eparpaU pic.twitter.com/0Egtr5Seaj — Metropolitan Opera (@MetOpera) March 17, 2020

JOHN LEGEND / #TOGETHERATHOME

You've got a piano, a bathrobe and some Grammys laying around - why not have a concert while your supermodel wife sits on said piano?

Artists connected to the Global Citizen festival are hosting virtual concerts daily on Instagram using the hashtag #TogetherAtHome. Coldplay's Chris Martin was Monday, Legend was Tuesday, and while nothing is confirmed, he suggested singers Miguel and Charlie Puth might put shows on Wednesday.

BARRY'S BOOTCAMP

No reason to get flabby while quarantined. There are free exercise classes on offer!

ONLINE COMICS CLASSES

Artist Will Sliney, who draws things like Star Wars and Spider-Man for Marvel, is hosting free online comics drawing classes on his YouTube channel.