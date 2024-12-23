Broadway

‘Gypsy' cancels Monday performance on Broadway over multiple illnesses

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

"Gypsy," the latest revival of the Stephen Sondheim classic on Broadway, will be dark Monday night after multiple illnesses hit the company, according to a social media post.

"Due to multiple illnesses within the company, tonight’s performance is cancelled. Now that the production has opened, we are very quickly getting all our understudies up to speed. Please check with your point of purchase to exchange or refund your tickets," the post read.

>24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The latest production of Gypsy stars six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald alongside Danny Burstein, Joy Woods and Jordan Tyson.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Monday's show was scheduled for 7 p.m. The next scheduled performance is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Gypsy is playing at the Majestic Theatre on 44th Street.

This article tagged under:

Broadway
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us