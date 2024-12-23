‘Gypsy' cancels Monday performance on Broadway over multiple illnesses

"Gypsy," the latest revival of the Stephen Sondheim classic on Broadway, will be dark Monday night after multiple illnesses hit the company, according to a social media post.

"Due to multiple illnesses within the company, tonight’s performance is cancelled. Now that the production has opened, we are very quickly getting all our understudies up to speed. Please check with your point of purchase to exchange or refund your tickets," the post read.

The latest production of Gypsy stars six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald alongside Danny Burstein, Joy Woods and Jordan Tyson.

Monday's show was scheduled for 7 p.m. The next scheduled performance is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Gypsy is playing at the Majestic Theatre on 44th Street.