Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree: 2022 Selection Revealed

The 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, an 82-foot Norway Spruce from the New York town of Queensbury, will be lit Nov. 30 in a live broadcast on NBC

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is an 82-foot tall Norway Spruce coming from Queensbury, New York, and arriving later this month.

The 50-foot wide, 14-ton tree, donated by the Lebowitz family of Glens Falls, is believed to be about 85 to 90 years old.

It will be cut down in a few days and transported roughly 200 miles south to Manhattan. After its trek, the tree will be dressed with more than 50,000 LED lights and topped with a Swarovski crystal star.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The holiday icon will be lit on the evening of Nov. 30 in a live broadcast on NBC. (After the season ends, the tree will be taken down and milled into lumber that is donated to Habitat for Humanity.)

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Rockefeller Center Christmas TreeWNBCholidaysRockefeller CenterRockefeller Center Tree Lighting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us