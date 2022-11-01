Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree: 2022 Selection Revealed

The 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is an 82-foot tall Norway Spruce coming from Queensbury, New York, and arriving later this month.

The 50-foot wide, 14-ton tree, donated by the Lebowitz family of Glens Falls, is believed to be about 85 to 90 years old.

It will be cut down in a few days and transported roughly 200 miles south to Manhattan. After its trek, the tree will be dressed with more than 50,000 LED lights and topped with a Swarovski crystal star.

The holiday icon will be lit on the evening of Nov. 30 in a live broadcast on NBC. (After the season ends, the tree will be taken down and milled into lumber that is donated to Habitat for Humanity.)