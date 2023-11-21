Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: What to know if you're going to watch in-person

Snoopy and Santa are getting ready for the annual trip to Herald Square!

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place on Thursday at 8:30 a.m., an earlier start time than usual. This year's parade will be the 97th edition of the popular event that includes balloons, floats, and performances.

The parade will start at West 77th Street and Central Park West. It will then proceed down Central Park West to Columbus Circle, turns on Central Park South and then proceeds down 6th Avenue to 34th Street. The parade makes its final stop on 34th Street in front of Macy's Herald Square location.

Where can I watch the parade?

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

According to Macy's website, there will be no public viewing in the following locations:

At the parade kickoff at West 77th Street and Central Park West

Central Park West between West 59th Street and West 60th Street

Columbus Circle

6th Avenue between West 34th Street and West 38th Street

West 35th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues

The NYPD is expected to release more information about where public viewing will be allowed.

Macy's grandstand tickets are not available to the general public.

How do I get to the parade?

On Thursday, subways will operate on a Sunday schedule, according to the MTA. Early in the morning, additional service will be provided on the 1 and S/42nd Street shuttle lines.

Some subway station entrances and exits along the parade route through the Upper West Side and Midtown could be closed.

Buses will also be operating on a Sunday schedule and the MTA warned many buses could face delays, reroutes, detours, or frozen zones due to the parade.

The Long Island Rail Road will operate on a weekend schedule, but extra trains will run to and from Manhattan before and after the parade on the Babylon and Ronkonkoma lines. Metro-North will be operating extra service before and after the parades.

The PATH will operate on a Saturday schedule but will add supplemental service mid-day. The Journal Square-33rd Street (via Hoboken) and Newark-World Trade Center lines will be running on normal weekend routing.

Amtrak is adding more service on Thanksgiving morning and throughout the week.

What roads will be closed for the parade?

According to the NYPD, the following road will be closed:

Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 83rd Street

Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street

82nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

62nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway

59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Central Park West between 81st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street

Columbus Circle between 59th Street and Broadway

59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue

6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street

34th Street between 6th Avenue 7th Avenue

33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 10th Avenue

34th Street between 7h Avenue and 8th Avenue

34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue

36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

41st Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue

7th Avenue between 31st Street and 41st Street

Broadway between 45th Street and 34th Street

58th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

43rd Street between 6th Avenue and Broadway

40th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

39th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

37th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

36th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

32nd Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

6th Avenue between 32nd Street and 34th Street

8th Avenue between 40th Street and 33rd Street

Broadway between 33rd Street and 34th Street

Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and Plaza Street

What time does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade start?

The parade starts a half hour earlier than past years and will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET with the sound of the traditionally phrase "5, 4, 3, 2, 1... Let's have a parade!" The parade will run until noon ET.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: General view during 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)

Where can I watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The parade will air live on NBC New York and be simulcast on Peacock. A Spanish simulcast is available on Telemundo 47 New York.

The parade coverage this year will be hosted on NBC by TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker. The Spanish simulcast will be hosted by Telemundo's Carlos Adyan and Andrea Meza.

If I missed the parade live, will it re-air?

An encore airing of the parade will run at 2 p.m. on NBC (following the National Dog Show).