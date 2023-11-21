macy's thanksgiving day parade

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: What to know if you're going to watch in-person

By Brad Luck

Getty Images

Snoopy and Santa are getting ready for the annual trip to Herald Square!

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place on Thursday at 8:30 a.m., an earlier start time than usual. This year's parade will be the 97th edition of the popular event that includes balloons, floats, and performances.

The parade will start at West 77th Street and Central Park West. It will then proceed down Central Park West to Columbus Circle, turns on Central Park South and then proceeds down 6th Avenue to 34th Street. The parade makes its final stop on 34th Street in front of Macy's Herald Square location.

Where can I watch the parade?

According to Macy's website, there will be no public viewing in the following locations:

  • At the parade kickoff at West 77th Street and Central Park West
  • Central Park West between West 59th Street and West 60th Street
  • Columbus Circle
  • 6th Avenue between West 34th Street and West 38th Street
  • West 35th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues

The NYPD is expected to release more information about where public viewing will be allowed.

Macy's grandstand tickets are not available to the general public.

How do I get to the parade?

On Thursday, subways will operate on a Sunday schedule, according to the MTA. Early in the morning, additional service will be provided on the 1 and S/42nd Street shuttle lines.

Some subway station entrances and exits along the parade route through the Upper West Side and Midtown could be closed.

Buses will also be operating on a Sunday schedule and the MTA warned many buses could face delays, reroutes, detours, or frozen zones due to the parade.

The Long Island Rail Road will operate on a weekend schedule, but extra trains will run to and from Manhattan before and after the parade on the Babylon and Ronkonkoma lines. Metro-North will be operating extra service before and after the parades.

The PATH will operate on a Saturday schedule but will add supplemental service mid-day. The Journal Square-33rd Street (via Hoboken) and Newark-World Trade Center lines will be running on normal weekend routing.

Amtrak is adding more service on Thanksgiving morning and throughout the week.

What roads will be closed for the parade?

According to the NYPD, the following road will be closed:

Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 83rd Street 

Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street 

82nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West  

81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue 

77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue 

76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue 

75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue 

74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue 

72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue 

71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue 

68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue 

62nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue 

61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway  

59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue 

Central Park West between 81st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street 

Columbus Circle between 59th Street and Broadway 

59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue 

6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street  

34th Street between 6th Avenue 7th Avenue 

33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 10th Avenue 

34th Street between 7h Avenue and 8th Avenue 

34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue 

35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue 

36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue 

37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue 

38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue 

39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue 

40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue 

41st Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue 

7th Avenue between 31st Street and 41st Street 

Broadway between 45th Street and 34th Street 

58th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue 

43rd Street between 6th Avenue and Broadway 

40th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue  

39th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue 

38th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue 

37th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue 

36th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue 

32nd Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue 

6th Avenue between 32nd Street and 34th Street 

8th Avenue between 40th Street and 33rd Street 

Broadway between 33rd Street and 34th Street 

Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and Plaza Street 

What time does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade start?

The parade starts a half hour earlier than past years and will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET with the sound of the traditionally phrase "5, 4, 3, 2, 1... Let's have a parade!" The parade will run until noon ET.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: General view during 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)

Where can I watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The parade will air live on NBC New York and be simulcast on Peacock. A Spanish simulcast is available on Telemundo 47 New York.

The parade coverage this year will be hosted on NBC by TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker. The Spanish simulcast will be hosted by Telemundo's Carlos Adyan and Andrea Meza.

If I missed the parade live, will it re-air?

An encore airing of the parade will run at 2 p.m. on NBC (following the National Dog Show).

