Is the stock market open on Black Friday? Here's what to know

By NBC New York Staff

Black Friday, the annual blockbuster shopping day, falls on the day after Thanksgiving every year.

Black Friday is not a federal holiday, unlike Thanksgiving, which is a federal holiday every year.

So is the stock market open on Black Friday?

When is Black Friday 2024?

Black Friday 2024 will fall on Friday, Nov. 29.

Is the stock market open on Black Friday?

The stock market will be open on Black Friday after being closed for Thanksgiving,

What are the stock market hours on Black Friday?

The stock market will open at the regular time of 9:30 a.m. Eastern on Black Friday, but will have a shortened market day and close at 1 p.m. ahead of the holiday weekend.

Is there mail delivery on Black Friday?

Yes, there is mail delivery on Black Friday.

Are post offices closed on Black Friday?

Post offices are not closed on Black Friday since it is not a federal holiday.

Are banks open on Black Friday?

Most major banks are open on Black Friday.

What are the federal holidays?

The federal holidays are:

  • New Year's Day (January 1)
  • Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. (Third Monday in January)
  • Washington's Birthday (Third Monday in February)
  • Memorial Day (Last Monday in May)
  • Juneteenth National Independence Day (June 19)
  • Independence Day (July 4)
  • Labor Day (First Monday in September)
  • Columbus Day (Second Monday in October)
  • Veterans Day (November 11)
  • Thanksgiving Day (Fourth Thursday in November)
  • Christmas Day (December 25)

