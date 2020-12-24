Champ and Major Biden Show Their Different Personalities in Adorable Christmas Video

President-elect Joe Biden's two German shepherds, Champ and Major, showed off their opposite personalities in a sweet video montage that shows the two canines getting into the holiday spirit.

In the video, which is set to the instrumental version of "We Wish You a Merry Christmas," the two soon-to-be first dogs were surrounded by a Christmas tree and holiday-themed chew toys, including Santa and a reindeer.

The video begins with Champ Biden, the older of the two dogs, calmly laying in front of the Christmas tree with a red blanket on him and not a care in the world. The music then speeds up as Major shows his playful and rambunctious personality as he speeds down the stairs with a stuffed Santa in his mouth.

The video then hilariously cuts back to Champ, who remains completely unfazed by Major running around by the tree. Major then settles in next to his brother to sniff out which of the toys he'd like to play with next.

"No matter how you’re celebrating this year, Champ and Major wish you a Merry Christmas," Biden wrote alongside the festive video.

Champ joined the Biden family after the 2008 election. At the time, the then-vice president received some criticism for adopting a dog from a breeder instead of choosing a rescue dog.

The Bidens adopted Major in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association after fostering the German shepherd. When he moves to Washington D.C. next month, he'll have the distinction of being the first rescue dog to live in the White House.

Major Biden clearly loves to to play games and be silly. Last month, the president-elect had to wear a walking boot after he suffered hairline fractures in his right foot while playing with the energetic dog.

Americans got to know the two Biden dogs when they were featured prominently in several campaign advertisements. While they'll be moving into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on January 20th, they'll also be joined by a new member of the family. The Bidens told CBS News last month that they also plan to adopt a cat.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: