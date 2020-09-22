Vanessa Bryant Fires Back After Her Mom Claims She Was Asked to Get Out of Her House

In an interview published on Monday, Sept. 21 by Univision's "El Gordo y La Flaca," Vanessa Bryant's mother Sofia Urbieta claimed her celebrity daughter told her she needed to get out of the house where she's been living in Irvine, California. Urbieta claimed Kobe Bryant gave her the house, though she acknowledged in the interview that the house is not in her name.

She said the house is in the name of Erika Williams, who was appointed guardian ad litem of the Bryant's daughters Natalia Bryant and Bianka Bryant in March, TMZ reported. According to Urbieta, she allegedly can remain living there until March 2021.

She further claimed Bryant also took her car and that it has been sold.

However, in a statement to E! News, Bryant slammed her mother for sitting for a TV interview and claimed she has emptied her apartment for show.

"My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly and yet my mom has the audacity to do an interview on TV talking negatively about me while shedding tears about a car and home that wasn't in her name," Bryant said. "She has removed all her diamond jewelry, emptied her apartment that I provide, and put the furniture in storage to appear as though she is without support."

Bryant further said that she and Kobe Bryant "financially supported her over the past 20 years, and I continue to do so, in addition to her monthly alimony."

"Contrary to previous reports," Bryant continued, "She has not been physically present or emotionally supportive for my daughters and me after my husband and daughter passed away." Urbieta claimed her daughter told her she can see her granddaughters via FaceTime.

"Going forward, I see what is most important to my mom," Vanessa Bryant concluded, "and it is beyond hurtful. I hope this public airing of our personal relations will stop here."

Kobe Bryant and the couple's daughter Gianna Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash in January.