Originally appeared on E! Online

Tom Holland is stuck on Zendaya.

In fact, the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" actor was in complete euphoria over his costar's latest appearance at Paris Fashion Week, where she debuted a bangin' new hairdo. Alongside a black-and-white photo Zendaya at the Schiaparelli runway show, Holland couldn't help but to hype up his girl and dropped three heart-eyes on his Instagram Stories Jan. 23.

The image showed Zendaya rocking blunt bangs while striking a fierce pose in her Schiaparelli look. The outfit, styled by Law Roach, featured a black crepe turtleneck with knotted silk spikes along the sleeves and shoulders, as well as a coordinating skirt complete with an equestrian train that draped down the back.

Holland's post came more than a week after the Marvel star debunked speculation that he and Zendaya had broken up. When approached by a paparazzi about rumors of a split on Jan. 12, Holland replied, "No, absolutely not."

However, he did not elaborate further on his relationship with the "Euphoria" star. After all, Holland prefers to keep details their romance close to the chest.

"Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," he explained to The Hollywood Reporter in June. "We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

It's a sentiment shared by Zendaya, who was first linked to her spidey costar in 2021.

"Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public," she told Elle in August. "I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share."

Zendaya continued, "It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can't hide. That's not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now."

Tom Holland really trusts Zendaya when it comes to his work.