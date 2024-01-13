Tom Holland addresses Zendaya breakup rumors

Originally appeared on E! Online

Tom Holland and Zendaya are still sticking together.

Amid rumors the "Spider-Man" costars have broken up, Holland cleared the air on Jan. 12, saying the pair are "absolutely not" split up, as seen in a video obtained by TMZ. The actor—who still follows Zendaya on Instagram—was pictured in a green hoodie while walking to his car in Los Angeles.

The pair, who play onscreen love interests Peter Parker and MJ in the "Spider-Man films," first sparked romance rumors in 2017 and officially confirmed their marvelous romance in 2021 with a PDA session in Los Angeles.

The steamy outing came after years of speculation about their relationship status. And although they kept their romance private in the early days, Holland and Zendaya, both 27, grew more comfortable discussing their relationship over the years.

"My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays," Holland wrote on Instagram in Sept. 2021 in honor of Zendaya's special day. "Gimme a call when your up xxx."

And Zendaya returned the favor the following year with a sweet tribute to her leading man, writing on Instagram in June 2022, "Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest."

As for why they pick and choose what to share with the public?

"Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," Holland told The Hollywood Reporter in June. "We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

Zendaya has also addressed the public's interest in her romance with Holland.

"Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public," the "Euphoria" actress told Elle in August. "I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share."

"It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist," she added. "You can't hide. That's not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now."

The duo even had to dodge engagement rumors throughout the relationship, specifically after Zendaya posted an Instagram Story photo that featured a buzz-worthy ring.

She later returned to the social media platform to shut down the speculation.

"I can't post anything, you guys," she said in a Sept. 21 Instagram Story video. "I posted it for my hat. Like not for the ring on my right hand, you guys, seriously."

"You think that's how I would drop the news?" she laughed. "You think, like, what!"

And despite the pressure of life in the spotlight, Holland and Zendaya always had each other's backs.

"I'm lucky that I have someone like Zendaya in my life," Holland told Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett on the July 3 episode of the trio's "Smartless" podcast. "It's interesting being in a romantic relationship with someone that is in the same boat as you."

"You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff," he continued, "and that's worth its weight in gold."

