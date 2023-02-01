Tom Brady may be remembered as the greatest of all time when it comes to football but acting is a new arena for him. The seven-time Super Bowl champion opened up about shooting "80 for Brady" while talking to Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall.

“It was definitely outside of my comfort zone," Brady said. "We definitely had a lot of takes, but it was a lot of fun."

Hall asked Brady about the "undeniable chemistry" with co-stars Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, Rita Moreno and Jane Fonda, who said in a recent interview that Brady's presence made her "weak in the knees."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Brady called them some of "the most amazing accomplished actors in the world," and said they gave him helpful tips on set.

"They basically walked me through the whole thing," he said.

Brady said his teammates Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola joined him on set and also enjoyed working with his co-stars.

"All the guys were a little smitten by these ladies," he said. "Just being out there with them was, for us, a little intimidating, and obviously, once we warmed up, we all had a lot of fun."

Brady announced his decision to retire from football Wednesday on Twitter. The announcement comes two days before "80 for Brady" hits theaters on Feb. 3.