Timothée Chalamet Shares First Look of Himself as Willy Wonka

Timothée Chalamet just gave fans a first look into his role as Willy Wonka.

On Sunday, Chalamet shared a photo of himself on the set of the upcoming movie-musical “Wonka” in the classic Willy Wonka silhouette donning a purple velvet jacket, patterned scarf and a brown top hot to complete the look.

“The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last ... 🏭WONKA🍫,” the actor captioned the post on Instagram.

The 25-year-old sent fans into a frenzy as they reacted to the first glimpse at the young actor taking on such an iconic role.

“I HAVE NEVER BEEN SO EXCITED FOR ANYTHING,” one fan wrote.

Another wrote, “OMG TIMOTHEE WONKA IM SO EXCITED.”

Even some of the actor’s celebrity friends got in on the action, flooding the comment section with notes of encouragement and excitement for Chalamet.

“Absolutely,” Zendaya commented.

Kiernan Shipka simply wrote, “OH MY GOD.”

“All about this x,” Rebel Wilson added.

It was announced back in May that Chalamet would be filling a role once held by Gene Wilder in the 1971 film “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” and Johnny Depp in the 2005 movie “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

“Wonka” will serve as a prequel to the 1964 Road Dahl classic, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.” The film will be a musical that is based on the early life of Wonka, delving deeper into the backstory and upbringing of the mysterious chocolatier.

Much of the plot is still under wraps for the Warner Bros. production, but Chalamet’s representatives confirmed that he would be singing and dancing in “Wonka.” Paul King will be directing the upcoming film, which is slated to hit theaters on March 17, 2023.

In the meantime, Chalamet has had his hands full with other projects. The actor co-hosted last month’s Met Gala alongside poet Amanda Gorman for a star-studded night.

One of his many upcoming projects includes the Netflix Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.” The trailer for the movie dropped in early September, giving fans a sneak peek into the apocalyptic comedy with a star-studded cast, including Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Jonah Hill.

This month, the highly-anticipated remake of “Dune” will hit theaters in the United States, breathing new life into the sci-fi classic based on the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert. The film, which already debuted across Europe, has grossed over $100 million in ticket sales.

“Dune,” which stars Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac and Dave Bautista, will hit theaters in the United States on October 22.

