Stars of Netflix’s "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" had a lot to say during an after-show special that premiered on Easter Sunday, but the cast generally agreed that the imprisoned zookeeper at the center of the docuseries deserves his jail time.

Comedian and actor Joel McHale held interviews with the key players in the new installment of the hit docuseries, which revolves around the life of Oklahoma zookeeper Joe Exotic and the events that culminated in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

“Tiger King” turned into an internet sensation as viewers stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic became fascinated by the bizarre-but-true story of Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage.

McHale asked some of the people who knew Exotic best whether he should be released from prison.

“Not no, but f--- no,” said Erik Cowie, one of Exotic's zookeepers.

Cowie now works for Jeff Lowe, the man who bought Exotic's Oklahoma zoo. He told McHale that it was ironic the jailed zookeeper now has the fame and notoriety he sought for years, but can’t enjoy any of it as he serves a 22-year prison sentence.

“He’s going to die in there,” Cowie said. “So, good riddance.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com