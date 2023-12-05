The Plaza Hotel is offering a ‘Home Alone 2' package to run around NYC like Kevin McCallister

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal!

If you've always dreamed of channeling your inner Kevin McCallister and running around New York City as only the iconic "Home Alone" character could, the Plaza Hotel is making your Christmas wish come true.

The famous hotel is offering a "Home Alone 2: Fun in New York" package for fans of the classic Christmas sequel, and this could be your chance to rack up a $967 room service bill while eating all the ice cream you can imagine and watching rubbish in the comfort of the beloved NYC hotspot.

Here's everything you need to know about the festive promotion.

What does the 'Home Alone' package include?

Staying at the Plaza Hotel without recreating some popular "Home Alone" moments? That's something only les incompétents would dream of doing.

In addition to a spacious room (complete with an "extra large bed" and "one of those little refrigerators you have to open with a key"), the hotel package features the following elements:

Four-hour private limousine ride around NYC: You'll drive by several "Home Alone 2" filming locations like Rockefeller Center, the Empire State Building, Central Park, Radio City Music Hall and Carnegie Hall. Heads up, it's not a guided tour.

You'll drive by several "Home Alone 2" filming locations like Rockefeller Center, the Empire State Building, Central Park, Radio City Music Hall and Carnegie Hall. Heads up, it's not a guided tour. Large cheese pizza: A lovely cheese pizza just for you? You bet! While you're riding around town taking in the sights, you'll be treated to one of Kevin's favorite meals: a cheese pizza.

A lovely cheese pizza just for you? You bet! While you're riding around town taking in the sights, you'll be treated to one of Kevin's favorite meals: a cheese pizza. "Home Alone" sundae: Ice cream in bed? Why not! You're not driving. Just make sure to bring your appetite because the "Home Alone" sundae features 16 scoops of ice cream (various flavors), brownie bits, whipped cream, M&M's, maraschino cherries and the following sauces: chocolate, caramel and raspberry.

How much does the 'Home Alone' package cost?

You can choose from multiple room types, so rates vary. But the package is offered all year long, so if it sells out for the holidays (and we're pretty sure it will), there's still time to live out your "Home Alone" dreams later in the year.

Ready to book your stay? Here's the fine print:

You have to book the package at least three days before you check in.

You can only book the package directly with the Plaza (and not through third party site reservations).

The package is valid for new bookings only, isn't applicable to group bookings and can't be combined with other offers.

Blackout dates could apply.

Macaulay Culkin recently reunited with his ‘Home Alone’ mom Catherine O’Hara

"Home Alone" plays on repeat in homes across the country this time of year, and two stars of the film recently made headlines for their timely reunion.

Macaulay Culkin, who played Kevin in the first two "Home Alone" films, reunited with his on-screen mom, Catherine O'Hara, at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony Dec. 1.

“Thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once, but twice, to share in this happy occasion,” O’Hara said during her speech at the ceremony. “I’m so proud of you.”

While talking about Culkin, O'Hara also commented on his work ethic as a child.

“I know you worked really hard. I know you did,” she said. “But you made acting look like the most natural thing in the world to do. It really was as if we had ambushed the home of this real little boy named Kevin to make a movie and he just went along with it for the fun of it. It’s the dearest thing.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: