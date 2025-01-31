Immersive ‘SNL' experience opens at Rockefeller Center ahead of show's 50th anniversary

Have you ever wanted to say "Live from New York, it's Saturday night" in Studio 8H like you're in the "Saturday Night Live" cold open?

Well now, you'll have that chance thanks to a new immersive "Saturday Night Live" experience that will take you inside a recreation of the famous SNL studio in Rockefeller Center.

For the first time — fans of SNL -- are getting a first-hand look at a true SNL experience.

From the signature headshots, to the dressing rooms and cue cards, the attention to detail in the experience is impressive. Even the tickets look like they real thing.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The tickets to the experience were free, but unfortunately, there are no more available. All the tickets for this four-day pop-up sold out in 10 minutes.

"Always wanted to go to the show, but this is next best thing," said Williamsburg resident Kristin Russo.

The interactive experience uses live actors shuttling you from room to room -- true to the well-orchestrated whirlwind of a show. After a monologue experience, fans will have a shot to host "Weekend Update.

The gift shop will have limited-edition "SNL 50" merchandise for purchase.

The exclusive "SNL" experience runs daily from 1 to 9 p.m. through Sunday, Feb. 2.

While tickets may be sold out, they will be offering a first-come, first-serve digital standby line on-site but entrance is not guaranteed.

SNL's 50th anniversary special will air on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.

Getty Images SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1876 -- Pictured: Host and musical guest Timothée Chalamet during the monologue on Saturday, January 25, 2025 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)