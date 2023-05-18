SI Swimsuit Cover Star Martha Stewart Addresses Critics Who Say She Had Plastic Surgery

Martha Stewart is calling out the “naysayers” who suggested she had plastic surgery before gracing the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

The magazine, which hits newsstands on May 18, features a photo of Stewart smiling in a low-cut white bikini.

While Stewart has been celebrating her big moment, she has noticed that some social media users have left critical comments about her appearance.

The 81-year-old culinary icon responded to the critiques in an interview with Variety published on May 16.

When asked about the reactions to her swimsuit photoshoot, she replied, “They’re very good. There are only a few naysayers saying, ‘The pictures are over-retouched.’”

She continued, “But they’re not. They are incredibly accurate pictures."

Despite what some critics are saying, she is happy with the final results. “I was really pleased that there was not much airbrushing,” she said.

Stewart also addressed those who are speculating if she recently underwent a cosmetic procedure.

Setting the record straight, she said, “Well, it’s not true. I’ve had absolutely no plastic surgery whatsoever.”

She credited her beauty and health routines for helping her look camera-ready.

“I have very healthy, good hair,” she said. “I drink green juice every day. I take my vitamins. I eat very healthfully. I have very good skin doctors.”

She added that she wears hats and sunblock to shield off harmful effects from the sun.

However, she is not completely against all types of cosmetic treatments. She revealed she has used fillers before.

Stewart said, “Every now and then there are certain fillers that I can do for a little line here or there, but I hate Botox. It’s a weird thing for me. I really and truly don’t do a lot.”

The television-personality announced the upcoming arrival of her “historic” cover during an appearance on TODAY on May 15.

Stewart, the oldest cover model in SI Swimsuit’s history, will join Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader as this year’s cover stars.

“I like that picture,” she told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie when some of her SI Swimsuit photos were unveiled on TODAY. She then shared some behind-the-scenes details from the photoshoot.

“I’m sort of shaking because it’s odd to go to an island and then get changed into nine different bathing suits in one day in front of all those people ... it turned out OK,” she said.

Speaking about stepping out of her comfort zone and posing for the publication, she said, “You know, that was kind of a request I have never had before. And to be on the cover at my age was a challenge. I think I met the challenge.”

In a separate interview with TODAY.com, she continued to open up about the significance of her appearing on the cover.

“What I hope I exude is ‘appealing,’” she shared. “Because it says there might be some physical defects in terms of the ‘ideal’ woman, but I have nice legs, I have a good body, I have good skin.”

She is proud of the photos. “It looks good altogether,” she said. “The package is good,” she said.

