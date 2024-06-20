Concerts

Sabrina Carpenter bringing ‘Short n' Sweet Tour' to NYC, Philly

The tour will make stops across the Northeast, including New York City, Philadelphia, Hartford, and Boston

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Sabrina Carpenter is heading out on tour this fall in support of her upcoming album, "Short n' Sweet" and will be making several stops in the northeast, including Madison Square Garden.

The tour will hit Madison Square Garden on Sept. 29, the XL Center in Hartford on Oct. 2, and the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Oct. 8.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Sabrina's new album, "Short n' Sweet" is scheduled to be released just ahead of the start of the tour on Aug. 23. She's already released two singles from the album, "Espresso" and "Please Please Please."

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m. local time. You can register for presale access at the official tour site.

Announced "Short n' Sweet" Sabrina Carpenter tour dates:

  • 9/23 - Columbus, Ohio (Nationwide Arena)
  • 9/25 - Toronto, Canada (Scotiabank Arena)
  • 9/26 - Detroit, Michigan (Little Caesars Arena)
  • 9/29 - New York, New York (Madison Square Garden)
  • 10/2 - Hartford, Connecticut (XL Center)
  • 10/3 - Boston, Massachusetts (TD Garden)
  • 10/5 - Baltimore, Maryland (CFG Bank Arena)
  • 10/8 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Wells Fargo Center)
  • 10/11 - Montreal, Canada (Bell Centre)
  • 10/13 - Chicago, Illinois (United Center)
  • 10/14 - Minneapolis, Minnesota (Target Center)
  • 10/16 - Nashville, Tennessee (Bridgestone Arena)
  • 10/17 - St. Louis, Missouri (Chaifetz Arena)
  • 10/19 - Raleigh, North Carolina (PNC Arena)
  • 10/20 - Charlottesville, Virginia (John Paul Jones Arena)
  • 10/22 - Atlanta, Georgia (State Farm Arena)
  • 10/24 - Orlando, Florida (Kia Center)
  • 10/25 - Tampa, Florida (Amalie Arena)
  • 10/28 - Austin, Texas (American Airlines Center)
  • 11/1 - Denver, Colorado (Ball Arena)
  • 11/2 - Salt Lake City, Utah (Delta Center)
  • 11/4 - Vancouver, Canada (Pacific Coliseum)
  • 11/6 - Seattle, Washington (Climate Pledge Arena)
  • 11/7 - Portland, Oregon (Moda Center)
  • 11/9 - San Francisco, California (Chase Center)
  • 11/10 - San Diego, California (Pechanga Arena)
  • 11/13 - Phoenix, Arizona (Footprint Center)
  • 11/15 - Los Angeles, California (Crypto.com Arena)
Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Sabrina Carpenter at the 2024 Governors Ball held at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 8, 2024 in Queens, New York. (Photo by Nina Westervelt/Billboard via Getty Images)

This article tagged under:

ConcertsMadison Square Garden
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us