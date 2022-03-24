“Real Housewives of New York” fans get ready for the long-running franchise to be completely revamped.

In an interview with Variety published on Wednesday, Andy Cohen, who is the executive producer of “The Real Housewives” franchise, revealed that “RHONY” will undergo a “rebooting and recasting.”

“RHONY,” which was the second installment launched of “The Real Housewives” franchise, wrapped its 13th season on Aug. 31.

After a low-rated season, Bravo decided for the first time in “Real Housewives” history to cancel the show’s reunion.

Speaking to Variety about the decision to reboot the series, Cohen explained, “You know that we’re at a crossroads for ‘RHONY.’”

He continued, “We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans.”

That gift includes a second “RHONY” series that will feature former stars that have appeared on the original series since it premiered in March 2008.

Cohen said that the network has not determined who will be cast on either series.

He explained that New York City is a diverse and energetic city and the network is currently looking for a “multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country.”

The executive producer added, “We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions.”

As for the “RHONY” installment with the original cast members, Cohen shared that the working title is “RHONY: Throwback” or “RHONY: Legacy.”

While he does not know who will be selected to be on the second series yet, Cohen predicted that Jill Zarin, who was a full-time cast member in season one and last appeared as a guest in season 12, will be the first person to reach out to him after hearing the news.

Other options for the reboot series are Eboni K. Williams, the first Black cast member of “RHONY” who joined during the most recent season, and author Bethenny Frankel.

“We are interviewing multiple groups of friends. So certainly if Eboni is interested and has friends that would meet our casting goals, then of course they would be considered,” Cohen told Variety.

Frankel has not been on the show since season 11 and moved to Connecticut, according to Cohen. But he confirmed that he is open to bringing her back.

He also said that while the reboot will be “developed and produced for Bravo” he does not know if the throwback will air on the network or Peacock.

Further explaining the decision behind the two separate shows, Cohen spoke about the recent success of the spinoff “Ultimate Girls Trip,” which premiered on Peacock in November 2021 and brought together cast members from multiple franchises.

Cohen said, “That informed the idea of doing this throwback, that’s allowed us to say, ‘Well, wait a minute, there is a big desire for an element of nostalgia.’”

“RHONY” fan-favorite Luann de Lesseps appeared on Tuesday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live” and shared with Cohen which former housewives she would like to reunite with on the show.

De Lesseps also mentioned Zarin as well as Kelly Bensimon, who was a full-time cast member from seasons two through four, to the host.

The cabaret singer then included Aviva Drescher and Dorinda Medley on her list.

Drescher’s stint on the show only lasted for seasons five and six, but she made a lasting impact by taking off her prosthetic leg and throwing it during an argument with a few cast members.

Medley was on the show for a total of six seasons and was last shown in season 12.

It’s possible de Lesseps could get her wish and be reunited with a few former housewives on the upcoming throwback spinoff.

