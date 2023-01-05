Rapper Theophilus London Found Safe in LA

Rapper Theophilus London, who was reported missing by his family last week, has been found safe in Los Angeles, his father told NBCLA Wednesday night.

London was found walking in West Los Angeles by friends who were looking for him, father Larry London said. Larry London said his son’s friends took him home and that he will soon be on the way to New York to be with family.

“Theo is in Los Angeles and heading to family in New York for a grandmother’s funeral and after that we want him to go to Trinidad to recuperate and to regenerate and get himself together,” Larry London said. “He’s been through an ordeal. His mind is fragile. He needs to get back to writing his music.”

London's family and friends believed someone last spoke to the musician in July in Los Angeles, according to the family's statement released last week from Secretly, a music label group that has worked with London.

London's relatives had been trying to determine his whereabouts over the last few weeks and filed a police report, the statement said. An LAPD news release said London was last seen in the Skid Row area on Oct. 15, and his family has lost complete contact with him.

London, 35, was born in Trinidad and Tobago and later raised in the Brooklyn borough of New York. He was nominated for a 2016 Grammy for best rap performance for a featured spot alongside Paul McCartney on Kanye West's “All Day.”

London himself has released three studio albums — 2011's “Timez Are Weird These Days,” “Vibes” and 2020's “Bebey.” He recently was a featured artist on Young Franco's “Get Your Money,” released September of last year — the month before he was last seen.